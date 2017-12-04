KIPP Partners With BBVA Compass To Open Two Schools In NW Houston

According to KIPP co-founder Mike Feinberg, barely over ten percent of the low-income eighth graders in Houston go on to graduate from college within six years. He said 50 percent of KIPP Houston students earn their college degrees in the same time period. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Monday to celebrate the opening of KIPP NEXUS primary and middle schools. The schools began serving kindergartners and fifth graders in August, but Hurricane Harvey delayed opening ceremonies.

Thanks to a $1.8-million donation from BBVA Compass, the schools will be the first-ever KIPP schools to partner with a corporate sponsor. The donation from the bank will buy naming rights for the schools for ten years.

According to Feinberg, the donation also helps KIPP address 10,000 student waiting list in Houston. “First and foremost it means that there’s 1,200 more children off our wait list, and 1,200 more children are getting a great education they need. To climb the mountain, to go to and through college later in life, and from there have the opportunity in this world to do what they want to do,” he said.

The BBVA Compass “Opportunity Campus” allows KIPP to open the 27 and 28 schools in Greater Houston. Nationally KIPP serves more than 88,000 students at 209 schools. KIPP was founded in Houston and serves more than 14,000 students locally.

For Reymundo Ocañas, the bank’s Director of Corporate Responsibility and Reputation, the partnership allows students to escape poverty like he did. “I’m from an immigrant family, grew up very poor on the Texas border and really was classic story of, “thanks to education, I am where I am today,” said Ocañas.

Edith Campos started as a KIPP student in fifth grade, today she works for BBVA Compass. To work for an employer that values the quality education she received is something she’s very proud of. “It’s such a great feeling to work for a company that is giving back to a community that gave so much to me. As a student, as an individual, is just great.”

The new campus is where the British International School of Houston opened in 2000, before moving to west Houston near Katy in 2016.