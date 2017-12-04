News

HPD Officers Return From Puerto Rico: Watch Some of The Things That They Did There

After helping with recovery from Hurricane Maria HPD officers return to Houston

Some Houston Police officers have returned from Puerto Rico. The officers were helping with Hurricane Maria recovery efforts in the town of Ponce. The HPD officers left Houston on November 2, 2017.

51 officers returned back to Houston Sunday night, the remaining officers are scheduled to return next week.

Assistant Police Chief Pete Lopez was with the team in Puerto Rico. He tweeted that despite some language barriers and cultural differences, HPD and Ponce police learned to love and care for one another. Lopez says Houston police also adopted an elementary school while in Puerto Rico.

