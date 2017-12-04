HPD Officers Return From Puerto Rico: Watch Some of The Things That They Did There

Some Houston Police officers have returned from Puerto Rico. The officers were helping with Hurricane Maria recovery efforts in the town of Ponce. The HPD officers left Houston on November 2, 2017.

51 officers returned back to Houston Sunday night, the remaining officers are scheduled to return next week.

Assistant Police Chief Pete Lopez was with the team in Puerto Rico. He tweeted that despite some language barriers and cultural differences, HPD and Ponce police learned to love and care for one another. Lopez says Houston police also adopted an elementary school while in Puerto Rico.

Twitter reactions:

Members of HPD and the Ponce , Puerto Rico law enforcement and local government at the Parque de Bombas landmark. Ponce gave HPD a proclamation showing thier appreciation of of our efforts. Proud to be a leader in this organization. pic.twitter.com/ODV6JGiEpC — Pete Lopez (@plopez138) December 1, 2017

We visited Escuela Carmen Sola De Pereira this school has no power, electricity. We presented gift bags & treats 🍭to the students. Gift cards & donation to the teachers👩🏻‍🏫. #CommunityPolicing The students sang Todos Sabran for us! @lorellquiles @houstonpolice @PuertoRicoPUR pic.twitter.com/gQDWtnxMcC — OfficerVo (@OfficerVo) December 1, 2017

Correa surprises HPD officers helping in Puerto Rico https://t.co/m9HgLji0kw — Paula R. Jefferson (@PaulaRJefferson) November 26, 2017

Mariah, the stray dog 🐶 from Ponce Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 has found a 🏡 with my brother. Many obstacles of flight availability to bring her home. But with the help of @AmericanAir we are bringing her home @houstonpolice @PEOPLEPets @PreciousPetts pic.twitter.com/Rizkicci8d — OfficerVo (@OfficerVo) December 3, 2017

Mariah, the stray dog 🐶 from Ponce Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 has found a 🏡 with my brother. Many obstacles of flight availability to bring her home. But with the help of @AmericanAir we are bringing her home @houstonpolice @PEOPLEPets @PreciousPetts pic.twitter.com/tEjHpPdezG — OfficerVo (@OfficerVo) December 3, 2017

HPD playing basketball with some kids. Officer Green made such a positive impact that on the next day, a little girl made her mother drive around the next day looking for her on her assignment to hand her a handwritten note which said "Dios te bendiga." pic.twitter.com/cb6QkvR1hu — Pete Lopez (@plopez138) December 3, 2017

After Hurricane Maria, Officer Feliciano couldn't reach his father for three weeks, so he went to Puerto Rico with four other HPD officers to help those impacted by the storm and to surprise his father. Full video: https://t.co/3lQdsS3Psu pic.twitter.com/SuupFo2lDG — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) November 30, 2017