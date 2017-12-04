Full Show: Surviving The Holidays After Harvey, And Thursday Night Lights (Dec. 4, 2017)

On Monday’s Houston Matters: We discuss the challenges many Harvey survivors are facing going into the holiday season. We learn about black high school football during segregation. And Jeff Balke talks Houston sports.

On Monday’s Houston Matters: The holiday season can be stressful enough, but it’s a whole lot worse when your house was destroyed by flooding. We hear one Houstonian’s story about trying to find normalcy this holiday season in the midst of so much uncertainty. And we get some professional advice on dealing with the stress and mental health challenges many families in Greater Houston are facing as they try to rebuild their lives.

Also this hour: The term “Friday Night Lights” often puzzled Michael Hurd. The football team at his school often played on Wednesday and Thursday nights. That’s because he went to a segregated all-black high school in Houston during the 1960s. White teams used the stadiums on Friday nights. Hurd, a former sports journalist, tells us more about Texas football during segregation in his book Thursday Night Lights: The Story of Black High School Football in Texas.

And we the discuss the latest sports developments in Houston with Jeff Balke who writes for the Houston Press and Houstonia Magazine.

