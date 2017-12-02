Harmony Science Academy Competing In National $2 Million Science Contest

The applicants had to submit an idea that would solve real world issues in their community

Hurricane Harvey left a negative impact on many Houstonians, like Kelley Walters, a teacher at Harmony Science Academy.

“My family’s home flooded and we were essentially trapped in our neighborhood until our cellphones ran out,” Walters said. “It started to get dark, so we thought, ‘Well, what are we going to do?’”

But Walters negative experience was the inspiration for an innovative idea submitted to Samsungs’ Solve for Tomorrow Contest.

“So, that’s where we came up with the idea for an unmanned watercraft that could access people’s homes,” she said.

It would be a sort of drone on water. The team now has to come up with a prototype.

The contest requires students to incorporate science, technology, engineering, arts and math into their proposal.

That excited Walters because that meant use of the school’s perks.

“We do have a robotics team currently, so it was the obvious choice to work within our skill set,” she said.

The next step is to submit an activity plan involving more research for a chance to win technology for their school, and advance to the next stage of the competition.

