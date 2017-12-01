Arrest Warrant Issued For Undocumented Immigrant Acquitted In Kate Steinle Case

The U.S. Marshals will bring him to Texas because of a supervised release violation

An arrest warrant was issued Friday for undocumented immigrant José Inés García-Zarate, who was acquitted by a San Francisco jury on Thursday in the 2015 death of Kate Steinle, and he will brought to Texas, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

García-Zarate was found not guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and manslaughter. However, he was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Steinle’s death contributed to a national debate about the danger undocumented immigrants may represent in the United States and President Donald Trump’s reaction to the not guilty verdict was categorizing it as “disgraceful” in his Twitter feed.

An existing federal detainer requires that García-Zarate must remain under custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and be transported to the Western District of Texas pursuant to the arrest warrant.

According to ABC News, which cited a DOJ official, the warrant is for a supervised release violation.

A disgraceful verdict in the Kate Steinle case! No wonder the people of our Country are so angry with Illegal Immigration. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2017

The Kate Steinle killer came back and back over the weakly protected Obama border, always committing crimes and being violent, and yet this info was not used in court. His exoneration is a complete travesty of justice. BUILD THE WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2017

The jury was not told the killer of Kate was a 7 time felon. The Schumer/Pelosi Democrats are so weak on Crime that they will pay a big price in the 2018 and 2020 Elections. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2017