Now that Dallas has started a marijuana diversion program, we find out how Harris County’s program been going since its implementation in March.

Starting today in Dallas, anyone caught with less than four ounces of marijuana won’t necessarily go to jail. Under the city’s new so-called “cite and release program,” an offender would be issued a citation instead of being arrested.

Harris County implemented a similar program back in March. So, that got us wondering — how is the program going so far here?

We find out from Nathan Beedle. He’s chief of the misdemeanor division at the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.