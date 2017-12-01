News

On World AIDS Day, Companies, Celebrities, And Organizations Go Red To Show Their Support

Established by the World Health Organization, World AIDS Day takes place December 1st each year since 1988 to honor those who have died from HIV/AIDS and to promote better care for those living with the disease

Friday was World AIDS Day, and major corporations, celebrities, and local officials went to social media to spark awareness and support for the disease that has affected more than 70 million people. 

 

Apple Stores go red for World AIDS Day as company donates record number to (RED) foundation

Apple, in partnership with (RED) was lighting up its store logos and including special red promotions in store and online. 

Others including PBS’s Sesame Street, the Royal family, and Bill Gates echo their support from social media.

Events for World AIDS Day will take place around the country today including local events at the University of Houston’s LGBTQ Resource Center and the AIDS Foundation Houston will have their annual World AIDS Day Luncheon at Hilton Houston Post Oak with diver Greg Louganis as the event’s keynote. 

 

 

image via Twitter user @iDownloadBlog

