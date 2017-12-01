Gene Green Endorses Sylvia Garcia In Race To Succeed Him In Congress

The Congressman highlights the State Senator’s commitment to public education, immigration reform and health care

Congressman Gene Green has endorsed Sylvia Garcia her in the race to succeed him to represent Texas’ 29th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Garcia’s campaign distributed a news release Thursday afternoon announcing the endorsement, which Green’s office confirmed to Houston Public Media.

Green, who is a Democrat, said “Sylvia has been an outstanding public servant and I know she will do an excellent job in Congress.”

Green also highlighted the State Senator’s commitment to public education, immigration reform and health care and noted he looks forward to “campaigning with her to continue strong leadership for the people of CD 29.”

Garcia, who is a Democrat, said Green’s “record of exemplary constituent services, dedication to working families, and staying rooted in the district we call home is an inspiration,” and added that “his endorsement will add even more energy to our already exciting campaign.”

Texas State Representative Ana Hernandez also endorsed Garcia in a statement made public Friday.

“Our community deserves leadership that honors Congressman Green’s legacy of service while standing up for our values. From City Hall, to the Harris County Commissioners Court, to the Texas Senate, Senator Garcia has been an unapologetic advocate for hard-working Texas families,” Hernandez said.