Full Show: Marijuana Diversion Program, And The Early Days Of AIDS (Dec. 1, 2017)

On Friday’s Houston Matters: We check in on Harris County’s marijuana diversion program. Then, AIDS survivors and advocates share their stories. Also, we discuss The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly of the week’s news. And author Anton DiSclafani talks about her book, The After Party.

On Friday’s Houston Matters: Starting today, getting caught with small amounts of marijuana in Dallas won’t necessarily mean jail time. The city’s new “cite and release” program is similar to one Harris County launched earlier this year. That got us wondering — how effective has the program here been so far? We find out.

Also this hour: Today is World AIDS Day, and — like every city — Houston hasn’t been immune to the effects of HIV/AIDS over the decades. From misconceptions to discrimination to life-and-death health struggles, many Houstonians fought uphill battles in the early days of the disease. We hear some of those stories from a patient, a doctor, and a volunteer advocate.

Plus: Our non-experts discuss The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly of the week’s news. And writer Anton DiSclafani discusses her novel, The After Party, which takes place in the decadence of 1950s River Oaks.

