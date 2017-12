Enrique de la Madrid Cordero on the US-Mexico relationship, Trump and the drug wars

/

The relationship between the United States and Mexico has soured since the election of President Donald Trump.

But has it affected travel between the two neighboring countries?

Mexico’s secretary of tourism, Enrique de la Madrid Cordero, said probably.

In an interview with News 88.7, he also addressed Trump’s proposed border wall and how the drug wars are affecting tourism in Mexico.

To listen to the interview, click on the play button above.