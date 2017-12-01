Party Politics, Texas Edition Ep. 35: Sexual Allegations And The Texas Legislature

On this weeks’ episode of Party Politics: Texas Edition, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus get into the politics of:

Governor Greg Abbott vows to appoint aide Jimmy Blacklock to Texas Supreme Court if Justice Don Willett gets appointed to the federal appellate court.

Then, the guys get into the impact of the ongoing sexual allegations revelations of the Texas Legislature, this week featuring Rep. Joe Barton (R-Ennis), who has said he won’t run for re-election after a naked Tweet of him was shared from a consensual relationship and Rep. Al Green (D-Tx 9th District) who addressed issues he’d had in a previous relationship. By the way, don’t forget to check out our national episodes of Party Politics, too.

Party Politics is produced by Edel Howlin and our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.