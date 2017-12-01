Party Politics, National Edition Ep. 35: The Trouble With Taxes

On this episode of Party Politics, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus take a look at what happened over Thanksgiving week and the last few days:
- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau had two bosses for a bit this week…how did this happen?
The House will be undergoing sexual harassment training, meanwhile Congressman John Conyers (D-Mich) stepped down from the House Judiciary Committee amid sexual allegations.
- Brandon and Jay get into the latest on net neutrality.
- President Trump talks about being nominated ‘Time Man of the Year’, Time magazine says that’s not the case and he calls Senator Elizabeth Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at a ceremony honoring Native Americans.
Party Politics is produced by Edel Howlin and our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.