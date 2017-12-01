Party Politics, National Edition Ep. 35: The Trouble With Taxes

“To deal with the budget resolutions, to deal with the debt ceiling, to deal with DACA…it seems almost impossible that they’re going to be able to get this through both houses and signed in about a week and a half ” – Jay Aiyer, co-host of Party Politics, on the nearly impossible list of tasks Congress has to tackle before the Christmas break

On this episode of Party Politics, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus take a look at what happened over Thanksgiving week and the last few days:

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau had two bosses for a bit this week…how did this happen?

The House will be undergoing sexual harassment training, meanwhile Congressman John Conyers (D-Mich) stepped down from the House Judiciary Committee amid sexual allegations.

Brandon and Jay get into the latest on net neutrality.

President Trump talks about being nominated ‘Time Man of the Year’, Time magazine says that’s not the case and he calls Senator Elizabeth Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at a ceremony honoring Native Americans.

And finally, Brandon and Jay talk about the challenges of changing an entire tax code in about a week. Remember we’ve also got a weekly Texas-centered episode, too that you can find on Apple Podcasts too!

Party Politics is produced by Edel Howlin and our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.