Two-Thirds of Texas Superintendents See Pay Increases

In major urban districts, like Houston, the average pay was more than $300,000, but only rose by about 1 percent

This school year, most superintendents across Texas have gotten pay increases, according to the latest salary survey from two statewide nonprofits.

Almost two-thirds of Texas districts gave their school chiefs a raise this year. On average they got about an extra 3 percent to their base pay, bringing the average salary to about $146,000.

That continues a trend of steady increases in pay for superintendents across the state. The Texas Association of School Boards and the Texas Association of School Administrators released the results.

The joint survey also shows that leaders in the fastest growing districts outside metro areas got the biggest average increase — about 4 percent.

In major urban districts, like Houston, the average pay was more than $300,000, but only rose by about 1 percent.