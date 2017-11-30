WATCH: Chewbacca Joins Fort Worth Texas Police Department

The internet can’t get enough of this ‘Star Wars’ hero

Fort Worth Police Department had a special guest Wednesday, Nov. 29. The police department released a two-minute video on their Facebook page featuring Chewbacca, the “Star Wars” wookie.

Chewie made an appearance in a special clip showing him out on patrol with an officer. In the video Chewbacca joined new recruits in performing everyday police tasks, including training exercises and traffic stops.

The video concludes with a message to Fort Worth Police Department rookies saying: “Attention rookies! Welcome to the Fort Worth Police Department! Remember to always show courtesy and respect to our citizens and always provide professional service. And may the Force be with you!”

This isn’t the first time Fort Worth Police Department has used Star Wars as a method of communication. Below you can see the past videos.