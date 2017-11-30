Carol Alvarado Also Rules Out Trying To Succeed Gene Green In Congress

After Armando Walle’s decision, she is the second Hispanic politician who rules out running for Texas’ 29th Congressional District in the 2018 mid-term election

State Representative Carol Alvarado announced Thursday she will run for re-election for District 145 next year, ruling out a bid to succeed U.S. Representative Gene Green, who recently announced he will not run for re-election to Texas’ 29th Congressional District.

“I have built relationships that will help me advocate an agenda that benefits all the members of our dynamic community, including protection for our DREAMERs, proper funding for public education, women’s reproductive health, healthcare that is accessible, affordable and attainable higher education, and good-paying jobs for our community in our emerging high-tech economy,” Alvarado said in a statement announcing her decision to run for re-election.

Alvarado is the second Hispanic politician who has ruled out succeeding Green, who represents a district with a majority of Latino population.

After Green’s retirement announcement, State Representative Armando Walle said he wanted to run for his seat in Congress, but he recently announced he had ruled out that option and, instead, he will run to be re-elected for the 140 District in the Texas House of Representatives.

Nonetheless, Alvarado added she is considering running to represent District 6 in the Texas Senate.

District 6 is currently represented by State Senator Sylvia Garcia, who is officially running for Green’s seat in Congress.