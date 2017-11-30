WhatsApp Is Down And Users in America And Europe Are Losing It

The instant messaging app WhatsAp , which also allows phone calls over the Internet, file sharing, and group chat, was down on Thursday and thousands of users reported issues connecting to it.
Independent website Down Detector received a surge of reports of WhatsApp down a little after noon CST, with the majority of those affected hit by connection problems.
The website’s outage map showed users in America and Europe were the most affected.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp users vented their dismay on social media:
Its been 30 mins 😑. Are you for real? #whatsappdown #whatsapp pic.twitter.com/5BADyq9pvu
— Siddharth Dubey (@Siddharth4478) November 30, 2017
WhatsApp users be like! #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/envHLzstZa
— Rahul Lal (@DhartiKaLal) November 30, 2017
#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/3bnxpLlw44
— Oguz Yilmaz 🤯 … Grüße gehen raus an Mama (@oguz) November 30, 2017
Emotivo encuentro con mi madre en la casa después de quedarnos sin #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/uSZ3S3A2Gm
— Sergio Volkova 2.0 (@sergiotipoyasi2) November 30, 2017
When whatsapp isn't working and you have to actually text someone #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/uPTGF5zYPp
— •MAFA ® (@Mafa_Kay) November 30, 2017
Open Whatsapp.
Send message.
Nothing.
Airplane mode on. Airplane mode off.
Nothing.
Open Twitter.
See #whatsappdown .
Find relief that it's not just me.
— Reon Saji (@ReonSaji) November 30, 2017
So #whatsappdown got me thinking and feeling sorry for those in long distance relationship.
— Ijeoma C. (@shugadupri) November 30, 2017