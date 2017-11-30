News

WhatsApp Is Down And Users in America And Europe Are Losing It

People in those two areas were the most affected, and they flocked to social media to express their dismay… with a sense of humor

The instant messaging app WhatsAp , which also allows phone calls over the Internet, file sharing, and group chat,  was down on Thursday and thousands of users reported issues connecting to it.

Independent website Down Detector received a surge of reports of WhatsApp down a little after noon CST, with the majority of those affected hit by connection problems.

The website’s outage map showed users in America and Europe were the most affected.

WhatsApp outage map on Down Detector website, on November 30th,2017.

 

 

Meanwhile, WhatsApp users  vented their dismay on social media: 

 

 

 

 

