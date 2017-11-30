Texas Republican Rep. Joe Barton Not Seeking Re-Election After Graphic Photo Posted Online

U.S. Rep. Joe Barton, the longest-serving Texan in Congress, announced that he is retiring after a tumultuous week

Embattled U.S. Rep. Joe Barton, R-Ennis, announced his retirement from Congress on Thursday.

“I am very proud of my public record and the many accomplishments of my office. It has been a tremendous honor to represent the 6th District of Texas for over three decades, but now it is time to step aside and let there be a new voice.”

“I am announcing today that I will not seek reelection in 2018,” he said. “To the people of the 6th District, thank you for your support and friendship.”

Barton’s decision was first announced by The Dallas Morning News.

The decision came after a tumultuous week for the congressman, after a nude photo of Barton surfaced on social media.

This is a developing story and will be updated.