Former Olympic diver and HIV advocate Greg Louganis is the keynote speaker at the annual World AIDS Day Luncheon on Friday (Dec. 1) at 11:30 a.m. at the Hilton Houston Post Oak.

Houston Public Media’s Ernie Manouse talked with Louganis about being diagnosed with HIV just before the 1988 Olympics and about how HIV/AIDS treatment has changed over the years

Plus, he tells Ernie just where he keeps the Wheaties box with him on the front, which was issued in 2016 after a petition campaign.