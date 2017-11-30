Scientists Issue ‘Second Notice’ On Looming Environmental Problems — What Role Can Houston Play In Solving Them?

Some 25 years after issuing a “Warning To Humanity,” more than 15,000 scientists have signed a new letter spelling out many of the same problems they say have gone unaddressed.

In 1992, more than 1,700 scientists from around the world came together and signed a “Warning to Humanity,” spelling out various problems that the planet was facing, including ozone depletion, water shortages, overpopulation, and deforestation. The letter urged citizens of the world to address these issues “if vast human misery is to be avoided and our global home on this planet is not to be irretrievably mutilated.”

Now, some 25 years later, world scientists recently issued a “Second Notice,” this time with more than 15,000 signatures. This new letter spells out many of the same problems but with updated data supporting the claims.

In the words of this new warning: “With the exception of stabilizing the stratospheric ozone layer, humanity has failed to make sufficient progress in generally solving these foreseen environmental challenges, and alarmingly, most of them are getting far worse.”

So where do we go from here? And what role does a major industrial hub like Houston play in addressing these issues?

We talk it over with three professors from Rice University: Tim Morton, Caroline Masiello, and Dominic Boyer.