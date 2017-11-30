UPDATE: Pearland ISD High School Senior Attempts To Commit Suicide

The incident happened at Dawson High School and the student was evacuated by LifeFlight

The Pearland Independent School District informed Thursday a student from Dawson High School attempted to commit suicide.

Jason Wells, the public information officer (PIO) for the Pearland Police Department, told Houston Public Media the student is a 17 year-old male.

Wells added the incident was reported to his department at 6:34 a.m. and that the student attempted to commit suicide by hanging himself.

School personnel rendered first aid to the student until the paramedics arrived on scene, according to Wells.

The PIO also reported the student was transported by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann hospital, in downtown Houston.

Kim Hocott, executive director of communications with the Pearland Independent School District, said in a statement that “a teacher discovered the student” and added that “all students are safe and Dawson HS is having a regular school day.”