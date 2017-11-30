Full Show: A Letter To Humanity, And Greg Louganis (Nov. 30, 2017)

On Thursday’s Houston Matters: A group of scientists writes a letter to humanity, warning of looming environmental concerns. Then, we discuss the stranglehold the oil industry has on the transportation world. And former Olympic diver Greg Louganis talks about his journey with HIV.

Houston Matters airs today at noon on 88.7FM

On Thursday’s Houston Matters: In 1992, more than 1,700 scientists from around the world came together and signed a “Warning to Humanity,” a letter spelling out various problems that the planet was facing. Those problems included ozone depletion, water shortages, overpopulation, and deforestation.

Now, just two weeks ago, world scientists issued a “Second Notice,” this time with more than 15,000 signatures, spelling out many of the same problems with updated data supporting those claims. To understand the magnitude of these environmental challenges, we talk with three professors from Rice University.

Also this hour: A new report suggests the oil industry will lose its monopoly on the transportation market by 2040. Is that true — and what could it mean for Houston?

And Houston Public Media’s Ernie Manouse talks with former Olympic diver Greg Louganis about his journey with HIV.

Audio from today's show will available after 3 p.m. CT.