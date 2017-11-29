WATCH: Bufkin Christmas Wonderland

After 25 years, the Bufkin family are bringing to an end a community tradition

Since 1992, the Bufkin family have invited the community into their yard to enjoy their Christmas light display. Over the years, the crowds have grow, the attention has increased, and traditions have been born.

Last year, after over 330,000 visitors, the family decided this year would be their last. In celebration of the past 25 years, and in honor of this last one, we take you on a tour of this Texas tradition “The Bufkin Christmas Wonderland.”

Bufkins Winter Wonderland is located at 2731 Lilac Street in Pasadena, TX 77503.