Authorities Make Arrest After 11-Year Manhunt In Harris County Murder Case

William Greer was one of the top 15 most wanted fugitives in the U.S. Marshals’ list

Gary Blankinship, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Texas, announced Wednesday his agency has arrested William Joseph Greer, who has been on the run for 11 years and is one of the top 15 most wanted fugitives in the Marshals’ list.

Greer is wanted by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) for the murder of his girlfriend Tammy Marie Esquivel in December of 2006.

During a press conference held at the HCSO headquarters in downtown Houston, Rich Hunter, chief deputy U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Texas, detailed that the Marshals –in collaboration with Mexican law enforcement agencies— arrested Greer in a rural area of Mexico on Tuesday.

Hunter added Greer’s extradition is under way and the HCSO will take custody upon his arrival.

“My deputies have been from one end of the United States to the other, tracking down leads, we’ve interviewed hundreds of people, we’ve tracked hundreds of leads,” Blankinship stressed at the press conference.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez noted he hopes Greer’s arrest sends the message “that law enforcement will continue to work collaboratively until we can bring closure to every case.”