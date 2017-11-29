Both the Senate and House tax overhaul bills could make higher education more expensive for some students, though in different ways. The biggest proposed changes in the House bill would end the deduction for interest paid on student loans, a deduction used by some 12 million people in 2015. John Yang learns more from Danielle Douglas-Gabriel of The Washington Post.
News
WATCH: If You Pay Student Loans, The GOP Tax Overhaul Could Affect You
The biggest proposed changes in the House bill would end the deduction for interest paid on student loans