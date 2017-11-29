WATCH: Day For Night 2017 Visual Artists – A Preview

The annual Day for Night festival is known as much for its immersive digital art installations as its eclectic music lineup. Curator Alex Czetwertynski talks about some of the visual artists on this year’s program, as well as the venue and crowdflow issues organizers have addressed to make this year’s fest even better than last year’s successful outing at downtown’s decommissioned Barbara Jordan Post Office.

The 2017 Day for Night festival runs Friday, December 15 through Sunday, December 17, at Post HTX, 401 Franklin St., in downtown Houston.