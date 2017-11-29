Nine Early Voting Locations Open In Harris County For Joint Runoff Election

The races are for the Houston Community College Trustee District IX position and the HISD Trustee District I and District III positions

Harris County Clerk Stan Stanart announced that nine early voting locations are opening Wednesday in Harris County for voters to cast a ballot during the early voting period for the December 9, 2017 joint runoff election.

The races are for the Houston Community College (HCC) Trustee District IX position, the Houston Independent School District (HISD) Trustee District I position and the Houston Independent School District Trustee District III position.

The early voting period for the runoff election runs from November 29 to December 2 and resumes December 4 to December 5.

An estimated 90,000 registered voters meet the requirement to vote in the Houston Community College Trustee District IX race, 78,000 in the Houston ISD Trustee District I race and 55,000 in Houston ISD Trustee District III race.

Stanart advised the public to visit the website www.harrisvotes.com to find out if they reside in one of the three districts where an election is taking place and the address for the voting locations.

That website also shows sample ballots and provides information about acceptable forms of identification to vote.

Additionally, you can also call (713) 755-6965 for election information.