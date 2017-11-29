Political Roundup: Texas Supreme Court Appointment, And State Of The County Address

Our political experts discuss the latest national, state, and local political stories with an eye for how they might affect Houston and Texas.

It’s time again for the Houston Matters weekly political roundup with analysis of national, state, and local political stories with an eye for how it all might affect Houston and Texas.

This week, our topics of discussion include Gov. Greg Abbott’s appointment of Jimmy Blacklock to the Texas Supreme Court, Harris County Judge Ed Emmett’s State of the County address, and the challenges that lie ahead for the GOP before the end of the year.

This week, our panel includes: Brandon Rottinghaus from the University of Houston and co-host of Houston Public Media’s Party Politics podcast; Dr. David Branham, professor of political science at the University of Houston-Downtown; and Jay Aiyer, from Texas Southern University and co-host of Houston Public Media’s Party Politics podcast.