Full Show: Political Roundup, And Thursday Night Lights (Nov. 29, 2017)

On Wednesday’s Houston Matters: We discuss the latest political stories. We learn about a long-term study of Harvey’s effects. And a writer tells the forgotten story of Texas football during segregation.

Houston Matters airs today at noon on 88.7FM or listen online. Join the discussion at 713-440-8870, talk@houstonmatters.org or @HoustonMatters.

On Wednesday’s Houston Matters: We engage in another round of our weekly political roundup of stories from national, state, and local politics — with an eye for how it all might affect Houston and Texas.

Also this hour: We all know what happened during Harvey ­– 51 inches of rain fell, more than 134,000 residences in Greater Houston were flooded or destroyed, and some $180 billion in damages occurred. But what we still don’t know? What recovery will be like both for individuals and neighborhoods and what policies could help people prepare for future disasters. We talk with some researchers setting out to learn just that.

And writer Michael Hurd tells us about his book Thursday Night Lights, which chronicles Texas high school and college football during segregation.

Audio from today’s show will available after 3 p.m. CT. We also offer a free daily, downloadable podcast here, on iTunes, Stitcher and various other podcasting apps.