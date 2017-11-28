Fans Melt Down After Supply Of Blue Bell’s Christmas Ice Cream Dries Up

The company announced the flavor in a Facebook post, touting the combination of sugar cookie, chocolate chip and snickerdoodle flavors paired with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl

Blue Bell is in hot water again.

The Brenham-based creamery is getting a cold shoulder from fans looking for its newest, Yuletide-themed flavor. After a objectively early launch a week before Halloween, it seems Blue Bell’s Christmas Cookies Ice Cream won’t be home for the holidays for many rabid fans.

The company announced the flavor in a Facebook post on Oct. 23, touting the combination of sugar cookie, chocolate chip and snickerdoodle flavors paired with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl.

Then, like a flash, the supply dried up. Customers could no longer find it in stores, and while it was originally offered online, the flavor doesn’t seem to be available anymore.

So, naturally, people had a lot of problems with that and took to the internet for an especially lengthy airing of grievances. While a sprinkling of the 8,000-plus commenters on Facebook and Instagram clamored for revivals of flavors of Christmas past – like Gingerbread House and Hot Chocolate – many of them lamented the scarcity of the Christmas Cookies flavor in grocery aisles nationwide.

While the company was responsive in October shortly after posting on Facebook, there hasn’t been much of a stir since.

This, of course, comes after a multi-state shutdown of plants in 2015 after three people in Kansas died and 10 people across four states were hospitalized. Listeria was again found in Blue Bell cookie dough in 2016.