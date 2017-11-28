Houston Dash Hires Vera Pauw As New Head Coach

Pauw started her career out as a player on the field in the Netherlands

The Houston Dash have named former Dutch international Vera Pauw as the team’s new head coach.

Pauw, 54, last coached the South African women’s national team, which went to the 2016 Brazil Olympics and the semifinals of the African soccer championships in 2014.

“Soccer is an evolving sport here in the U.S. with a unique background, and I am very excited about the opportunity ahead to work with a very talented roster,” Pauw said in a statement released by the team. “We have a solid core of players that will be key in reaching our goals for 2018 and beyond.”

U.S. national team star Carli Lloyd and Canada’s Janine Beckie are among Pauw’s players on Houston’s roster. She replaces Randy Waldrum, who mutually parted ways with the Dash in May.

As a player, Paul had 89 appearances with the Netherlands before her retirement in 1998.