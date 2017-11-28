Judge Emmett Reiterates Flood Control And Mitigation Is ‘Job One’ After Harvey, Harris Tax Payers Will Have To Fund It Partially

During his state of the county address, he also advocated for improving health care

Judge Ed Emmett delivered his annual state of the county address Tuesday and said flood control and mitigation in Harris County has become “job one” after the devastation Hurricane Harvey caused in the region.

As he has already done in recent weeks, Emmett asked the State of Texas to use its Economic Stabilization Fund –commonly known as the Rainy Day Fund— to build a third reservoir that the Judge said should be built in the Katy Prairie area.

Emmett noted that “a fraction” of the State’s $10 billion Rainy Day Fund would be enough to fund the construction of the additional reservoir.

“But I have no illusions,” the Judge commented, while adding that “the federal and state governments will not send enough financial help to do everything that is needed in our area. Harris County tax payers will be asked in the not distant future to fund a specific list of flood control projects.”

The Judge, who recently filed for re-election, also advocated for the State to accept federal funding to improve health care services for low income populations.

He also highlighted the need to deliver better services to people who suffer from mental illnesses.

Emmett stressed that given its size and growth, among other factors, Harris County must focus on its future and said it can become “a model” for urban government.

