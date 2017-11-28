Full Show: Church Security Seminars, And Navigating Giving Tuesday (Nov. 28, 2017)

On Tuesday’s Houston Matters: Some local pastors are holding workshops about better protecting their congregations from shootings. An expert helps us safely navigate all the organizations asking for donations on this Giving Tuesday. And Houston author James R. Hannibal travels the nation engaging kids in creative writing.

On Tuesday’s Houston Matters: Some local pastors and clergy are partnering with law enforcement to hold security workshops aimed at helping them better protect their congregations after the shooting in Sutherland Springs. One such meeting just took place this morning. We talk with one of the pastors involved about what they hope to achieve. And Harris County Constable Alan Rosen talks about his own approach to training in these communities.

Also this hour: We get advice on knowing which organizations are safe to donate to on this Giving Tuesday. Then, we learn what it took for the Alley Theatre to partially reopen over the weekend for its annual production of A Christmas Carol. Plus, writer and former NPR correspondent Eric Weiner talks about his book, The Geography of Genius. And Houston author James R. Hannibal tells us about his travels across the nation getting kids engaged in creative writing.

Houston Matters 11/28/17

