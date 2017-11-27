Houston Job Growth Rate Exceeds U.S.

Hurricane Harvey caused a decline in job growth, but a regional economist says the city is bouncing back

Hurricane Harvey took a toll on job growth in Houston during the month of September, said Cheryl Abbott with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“A lot of people who were in say, the leisure and hospitality industry were unable to work and that would be places like restaurants.”

But now, Abbott said the city is getting back on track.

“You’re back up here slightly above now 1.6 percent versus the U.S. average of 1.4,” she said.

Professional and business services added 13,000 jobs to Houston in the last year. Work in education and health departments were a close second bringing 12,000 jobs to the city.

So what does this mean for Houstonians?

“If the job growth keeps up wages typically begin to rise because employers have a harder time finding workers,” she said.

The sector that has experienced the most jobs lost in the past year is construction.

