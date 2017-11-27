UPDATE: Abbott Appoints His General Counsel To Replace Justice Don Willett In Texas Supreme Court

Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday he will appoint his General Counsel, Jimmy Blacklock, for the Texas Supreme Court to replace Justice Don Willett, who is nominated to become a member of the U.S. the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals and is expected to be confirmed by the Senate in the coming weeks.

“Serving on the Texas Supreme Court requires extraordinary legal skills, respect for the rule of law and a strong work ethic. Throughout Jimmy’s career, he’s demonstrated all of these attributes in abundance,” Abbott noted during a press conference held at the headquarters for the Texas Republican Party.

“Jimmy will bring a Constitutional voice to the bench,” the Governor added, while highlighting that “we need Justices with a conservative judicial philosophy who will apply the Constitution as it was intended, rather than basing their opinions on their own personal agenda.”

“He will be a conservative vote on the Court,” Abbott summarized during his press conference.

Blacklock is a graduate of the University of Texas and Yale University.

He worked as a Clerk in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals and then for the U.S. Department of Justice, under the George W. Bush Administration.

Additionally, Blacklock worked for Abbott when he was the Texas Attorney General and, when he was elected Governor, Abbott named him General Counsel to the Governor, a position in which he has led all legal services for the Governor and has filed briefs before the U.S. Supreme Court and the Fifth Circuit.

Blacklock has also worked for the private sector in Houston.