WATCH: Stuck In Traffic This Holiday Season? At Least We Still Have Something Cool To Look At

Is it holiday shopping? Road closures?
I don’t know, but traffic seems to be getting more and more congested in Houston.
However, if you found yourself in wall-to-wall traffic along Interstate 69 (formerly US-59)… you might have noticed some colorful art amongst the sea of grey.
We take a look back at how that project came to life earlier this year. Watch the video above to follow from conception to construction.
The first step in the journey: Re-interpreting freeways as public space.
The project was led by Natalia Beard and Kinder Baumgardner of SWA Group, a landscape architecture company. It was commissioned by Houston First Corporation.