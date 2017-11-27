News

WATCH: Stuck In Traffic This Holiday Season? At Least We Still Have Something Cool To Look At

The beautification project was led by Natalia Beard and Kinder Baumgardner of SWA Group, a landscape architecture company

Is it holiday shopping? Road closures?

I don’t know, but traffic seems to be getting more and more congested in Houston.

However, if you found yourself in wall-to-wall traffic along Interstate 69 (formerly US-59)… you might have noticed some colorful art amongst the sea of grey. 

We take a look back at how that project came to life earlier this year. Watch the video above to follow from conception to construction. 

The first step in the journey: Re-interpreting freeways as public space.

It was commissioned by Houston First Corporation.

Tomeka Weatherspoon

Tomeka Weatherspoon

Producer

Tomeka Weatherspoon is an Emmy-award winning producer. She produces segments, the weekly television program Arts InSight, the short film showcase The Territory and a forthcoming digital series on innovation. Originally from the Midwest, Tomeka studied convergence journalism from the world’s first journalism school at the University of Missouri. She has...

More Information

