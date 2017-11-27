Injured Central Texas Deputy Released From Hospital

Hays County sheriff’s Deputy Benjamin Gieselman was injured in the early Friday morning shooting. Hays County officials told the Austin American-Statesman that the 28-year-old was released from the hospital Saturday evening.

A Central Texas sheriff’s deputy injured in an exchange of gunfire with a man who’d allegedly made a bogus burglary call to lure officers has been released from the hospital.

Hays County sheriff’s Deputy Benjamin Gieselman was injured in the early Friday morning shooting. Hays County officials told the Austin American-Statesman that the 28-year-old was released from the hospital Saturday evening.

Officials say he’ll need continuing treatment for injuries to his torso and legs.

Gieselman was shot during what authorities described as an ambush. Officials say that as deputies responded to a call of a break-in at a Wimberley antiques shop, 26-year-old Rocky Miles West opened fire while crouching behind a rock wall above the shop.

Authorities said deputies returned fire. West died of apparent gunshot wounds.