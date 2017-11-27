George H.W. Bush Is Now The Longest-Living U.S. President, Surpassing The Late Gerald Ford

Former President George H.W. Bush became the longest-living president in U.S. history over the weekend.

On Saturday, Bush was 93 years and 166 days old, surpassing former President Gerald Ford, who lived to be 93 years and 165 days old. Ford died in December 2006.

Ronald Reagan, who lived to be 93 years and 120 days old, was the third-longest-living president.

Bush’s predecessor Jimmy Carter isn’t far behind him in age. He’s 93 and 57 days (as of Monday).

Bush and his wife, Barbara, 91, also hold the record for the longest marriage of any presidential couple in American history. They celebrated their 72nd anniversary on Jan. 6.

Bush was hospitalized with pneumonia in January and April of this year.