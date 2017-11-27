A&M Fires Head Football Coach Kevin Sumlin

Sumlin leaves A&M with the Aggies second best winning percentage for a head coach since 1950.

Texas A&M has fired head football coach Kevin Sumlin after six seasons in College Station. The university made the announcement on Sunday, following a 45-21 loss to LSU on Saturday night.

Sumlin leaves A&M with the Aggies second best winning percentage for a head coach since 1950.

His tenure started with an eleven win season capped with Johnny Manziel winning the Heisman trophy in 2012. But that success was never duplicated and A&M athletic director Scott Woodward says the Aggies should compete for SEC championships annually, and at times, national titles.

While that didn’t happen, A&M will still be paying Sumlin’s $10.4-million buyout.

KEVIN SUMLIN RECORD AT TEXAS A&M

Year Wins Loses 2012 11 2 2013 9 4 2014 8 5 2015 8 5 2016 8 5 2017 7 5 Total 51 26