A&M Fires Head Football Coach Kevin Sumlin

Texas A&M has fired head football coach Kevin Sumlin after six seasons in College Station. The university made the announcement on Sunday, following a 45-21 loss to LSU on Saturday night.
Sumlin leaves A&M with the Aggies second best winning percentage for a head coach since 1950.
His tenure started with an eleven win season capped with Johnny Manziel winning the Heisman trophy in 2012. But that success was never duplicated and A&M athletic director Scott Woodward says the Aggies should compete for SEC championships annually, and at times, national titles.
While that didn’t happen, A&M will still be paying Sumlin’s $10.4-million buyout.
KEVIN SUMLIN RECORD AT TEXAS A&M
|Year
|Wins
|Loses
|2012
|11
|2
|2013
|9
|4
|2014
|8
|5
|2015
|8
|5
|2016
|8
|5
|2017
|7
|5
|Total
|51
|26