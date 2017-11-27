Dockless Bike Sharing Could Be Coming To Houston

New ordinance would allow companies to operate in the city under a pilot program.

Houston City Council is now considering a pilot program to allow dockless bike share companies to operate in the city. Under a dockless system, bikes are left at various spots and users can unlock them with a cellphone app.

Caen Contee is one of the founders of LimeBike, a California company that wants to bring dockless bikes to Houston. He gave us a demonstration of the bright yellow and green bikes in the parking lot of Houston Public Media.

Contee explained that when you’re finished with the ride, instead of bringing it back to a dock like you do now, you can leave it in any approved spot. And he said they’ll have street teams to make sure the bikes are where they’re supposed to be and not blocking driveways or bus stops.

“Our vision with Houston is to create ridership,” added Contee. “We believe that the city is really ripe for an opportunity to bring more of a bike culture here.”

Contee is now waiting for Houston City Council to pass an ordinance that sets up a one year pilot program that would allow companies like LimeBike to operate. That program would allow 500 dockless bikes in the first month, and up to 250 bikes in the following months. And there are also rules about where people can leave those bikes. Council members are expected to discuss the pilot program at their meeting on December 6th.

Bikeshare in Houston is currently handled by B-Cycle, which maintains bikes at docking stations around the city.

