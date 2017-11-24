Clear Lake Residents Asked For Input On Road Widening Project

Widening project will be funded by both the City of Houston and Harris County

The section of El Dorado Boulevard south of Clear Lake Boulevard has one lane in each direction. But new development is putting a lot more cars on the road and that’s slowing things down for commuters who need to hook up with I-45.

A joint project between the City of Houston and Harris County could change all that. Plans call for widening a one-mile segment of the road from two lanes to four. City Council Member Dave Martin said the city and the county have agreed to share the $7 million cost.

“The city will pay roughly about four of the seven and then the county will pay three of the seven,” explains Martin. “But the county is doing the design work, the engineering work. They’re doing all the right-of-way acquisition and the construction as well.”

As for what the road would look like, Martin said they’re looking at three different options. He favors the option that doesn’t require any tree removal.

“It’s a little bit more expensive. It’s going to cause us a little bit of a delay,” said Martin. “But I think it’s going to be a little more visually appealing to the neighbors.”

Martin says they’ll discuss those options at a public meeting next Thursday night, November 30. It’s at the University of Houston-Clear Lake from 6:30 to 8:00 PM.

/