Party Politics, Thanksgiving Edition Ep. 34: One Year Of A Donald Trump Presidency

“Dozens of people gathered to scream at the sky on the anniversary of Donald Trump’s election” – Brandon Rottinghaus, co-host of Party Politics, on a new ritual that happened in Boston literally named “scream helplessly at the sky on the anniversary of the election.”

Donald Trump after he was elected to the office of President of the United States of America

On this special Thanksgiving episode of Party Politics, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus take a look at where Texas and the country is one year after Donald Trump was nominated President of the United States. They delve into:

ECONOMICS – looking at a NAFTA rewrite, tax reform and massive regulatory changes.

FOREIGN POLICY – withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord, America first and some strong language used towards Iran and North Korea.

IMMIGRATION – repealing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, a potential travel ban and building a wall along the U.S border with Mexico.

HEALTH CARE – repealing and replacing Obamacare.

RUSSIA-GATE – interference in the 2016 elections, the appointment of a special counsel and some indictments.

And finally, Brandon and Jay ask is it “Transformational Trump” – has Donald Trump redefined the American presidency? Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.