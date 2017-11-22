Armando Walle Will Run For Re-Election To Texas House Of Representatives

He exits the race to succeed U.S. Congressman Gene Green, who recently announced he will not seek re-election for the 29th Congressional District

State Representative Armando Walle announced Wednesday he is running for re-election to the Texas House of Representatives.

Walle, a Democrat, will be running for his sixth term to represent House District 140, which includes north Houston and Aldine.

“After much consultation and consideration with my family, friends, and community, I have decided to run for re-election to the Texas House,” Walle said in a statement.

The Representative added that his “experience and knowledge” will be “more important than ever given the work that remains at the state level in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey as well as in our fight for strong neighborhood schools, good-paying jobs, and quality healthcare for our families.”

Last week, Walle declared his candidacy to succeed U.S. Representative Gene Green, after the Congressman announced he will not seek re-election for the 29th Congressional District.

“We will dearly miss Congressman Gene Green’s experience, strong work ethic, and commitment to the people of the 29th Congressional District of Texas. Since his retirement announcement, I have seen optimism and excitement for a new generation of leadership,” Walle’s statement noted about Green and added: “I look forward to continuing engagement with the community on how we can best move forward.”