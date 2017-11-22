HCTRA Warns Constables Will Be Watching Toll Roads Closely During Thanksgiving Holiday

The Harris County Toll Road Authority says the travel forecast anticipates record numbers

The Harris County Toll Road Authority (HCTRA) announced Wednesday Harris County constables will work overtime watching traffic on the toll roads during the Thanksgiving holiday.

HCTRA noted in a news release that “the travel forecast for this Thanksgiving holiday is expected to reach record numbers” and added that “the heightened law enforcement presence on HCTRA roadways will focus on stopping drunk drivers and those who drive recklessly.”

Additionally, law enforcement officers will intensify their efforts on non-valid temporary license plates and HCTRA’s Incident Response Team will also be available to provide drivers complimentary roadside assistance.

The Harris County Toll Road Authority maintains and operates toll roads in the Houston area, including the Sam Houston Tollway, the Tomball Tollway and the Hardy Toll Road, among others.