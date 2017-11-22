When You Should Leave For Thanksgiving And Head Back Home This Holiday To Avoid Traffic

For some, Thanksgiving means a perfectly trimmed turkey. For others it means travel

Five stories that have North Texas talking: Heavy traffic can be avoided this holiday; an update on the border patrol agent’s death; Texas used to do Thanksgiving twice; and more.

You might know the patterns of typical Dallas-Fort Worth traffic, but when it comes to Thanksgiving, it’s a different animal.

Fortunately, Google has mapped out the best and worst times to travel on Thanksgiving using last year’s travel data.

The worst time to leave the metro before Thanksgiving is 3 p.m. today. Your best bet would have been 12 hours earlier, at 3 this morning — sorry about that folks. If any of you left at that time, you clearly don’t need our help.

As for making your way back home, the best time to leave is Friday at 4 a.m. (again, unrealistic) and the worst would be Saturday around 4 in the afternoon. Sunday afternoon’s also a heavy traffic time, too.

By the way, here’s a handy map to check road closures and such.

When Dallas Traffic is Worse Than Normal During the Thanksgiving Holiday pic.twitter.com/UwwFmP7jgU https://t.co/nsRuV9vA5S via @GoogleTrends — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) November 20, 2017

The upside? No matter when you leave, the weather’s going to be great — sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s — in North Texas. We’re thankful for that.

