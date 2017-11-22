Houston’s 2017 Thanksgiving Parade Aims To Be Celebration Of City’s Strength After Harvey

Native Houstonian and Grey’s Anatomy’s star Chandra Wilson will be the grand marshal

Mayor Sylvester Turner says he wants the 2017 Thanksgiving parade, which is scheduled to start Thursday at 9 a.m. in downtown Houston, to be a celebration of the city’s strength after Hurricane Harvey.

“This year we are especially thrilled to bring the tradition of the annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade to Houstonians after the devastation our city has seen,” Turner said in a news release.

Cyndy Garza Roberts, public affairs director of H-E-B, which is the parade’s main sponsor, agreed with the mayor and noted that “we truly have much to be thankful for this year despite our recent trials, and as we recover and rebuild we remain Houston Strong.”

This year’s grand marshal is actress Chandra Wilson, who is a native Houstonian and a member of the cast for the television series ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’

The parade will feature Tom Turkey, Santa Claus, and the Apache Belles from Tyler, Texas, among others.

Additionally, the winners of the annual local artist float competition will parade through downtown and local country star RaeLynn will perform on the new Livestock Show and Rodeo float.

The parade will begin on Smith at Lamar, head north to Walker, east to Milam, south to Pease, west to Louisiana, north to Clay, west to Smith, and north to end at Smith and Dallas.