Houston Police Carry Semi-Automatic Guns At Bush, Hobby Airports

The number of officers using the AR-15’s will vary, and all areas of the airports will be patrolled including the parking garages

Some Houston police officers are carrying semi-automatic rifles at Bush Intercontinental and Hobby airports, beginning this Thanksgiving travel season.

Officials said it’s not just going to be for Turkey Day travel; Houston police and airport officials have been discussing the use of semi-automatic rifles for over a year.

According to the Houston Chronicle, HPD officers will carry the rifles during heightened travel periods, including Christmas and spring break, and following any major domestic incidents.

The Houston Police Department has confirmed to News 88.7 the officer who carry the AR-15 rifles are highly trained to use them, and not every police officer will carry one.

Houston Police Lieutenant David Acres said to KHOU, “We’re just simply doing it to increase security here at the airport.” Officials are stressing the extra security measure isn’t in response to a threat.

Houston Police add AR-15 rifles and more bomb sniffing dogs at Bush and Hobby Airports during busy Thanksgiving travel period. Details on @Fox26Houston pic.twitter.com/Xp3e13vycy — Ivory Hecker FOX 26 (@IvoryHecker) November 21, 2017