Kylie Cosmetics Pop-Up Shop Opens In Houston

Christmas came early this year for Kylie Jenner’s fans!

Kylie Cosmetics has a pop-up shop inside Topshop in the Galleria.

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan opened a pop-up shop at the Houston Galleria. 

Kylie Jenner teamed up with Topshop to open seven Kylie Cosmetics pop-up stores across the United States. 

The stores opened Monday Nov. 20 and will run through Dec. 20. The pop-up shops are located in Houston, New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Miami. 

For the first time, make-up gurus can actually try and buy Kylie’s makeup in store. The makeup was only available for purchase online before the pop-up shops.

Photo via Twitter meag @meaganrenee09

