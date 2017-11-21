Kylie Cosmetics Pop-Up Shop Opens In Houston

Christmas came early this year for Kylie Jenner’s fans!

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan opened a pop-up shop at the Houston Galleria.

Kylie Jenner teamed up with Topshop to open seven Kylie Cosmetics pop-up stores across the United States.

The stores opened Monday Nov. 20 and will run through Dec. 20. The pop-up shops are located in Houston, New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Miami.

For the first time, make-up gurus can actually try and buy Kylie’s makeup in store. The makeup was only available for purchase online before the pop-up shops.