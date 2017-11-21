WATCH Thanksgiving Ideas 2: Chef Hugo Ortega From Hugo’s Makes Butternut Squash Soup

Here’s what you’ll need to make this dish. It serves 6-8 people.
INGREDIENTS:
2 butternut squashes halved length-wise and seeds removed
1 Tbsp unsalted butter
1/4 tsp salt
1/4 tsp. ground pepper
1 cup unsalted butter
1/2 cup pumpkin seeds
1/2 cup sliced almonds
1/2 cup white onion, chopped
3 bosc pears, large dice
2 whole allspice
1 small star anise
2 cloves
1 chile de arbol, chopped
2-1/2 cup chicken stock
1 cup heavy cream
DIRECTIONS:
- Heat oven to 425°F and arrange a rack in the middle.
- Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Place the butternut squash cut-side up on the baking sheet. Melt 1 tablespoon of butter and brush over the tops and insides of the squash halves (alternatively, you can rub it on evenly with your fingers). Season generously with salt and pepper. Roast until knife tender, about 50 minutes to 1 hour.
- When the squash is ready, set the baking sheet on a wire rack until the squash is cool enough to handle. Using a large spoon, scoop the flesh into a blender and puree, discard the skins.
- In a large sauce pan over medium high heat, melt butter.
- Add pumpkin seeds, almonds and onion and cook until onions are translucent, about 3 to 5 minutes.
- Add butternut squash puree and diced pears and mix well.
- Add allspice, star anise and cloves, then add chicken stock and let it cook over low heat for 20 minutes to allow all flavors to incorporate. Add chile the arbol and heavy cream and cook for 10 minutes more
- Season to taste
- Puree in batches until creamy consistency.
- Adjust season if needed, serve hot.
- Garnish with toasted pumpkin seeds
