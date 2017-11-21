Fort Bend Owner Of Anti-Trump Bumper Sticker Is Now Selling Them

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls posted a photo of the truck on Facebook on Wednesday Nov. 15 in an effort to identify the driver after receiving complaints

A woman whose pickup truck displays an expletive-filled message to President Donald Trump is now selling the anti-Trump bumper stickers, according to KHOU.

Karen Fonseca and her children are planning on selling the anti-Troy Nehls bumper stickers. Each one will go for $15.

Fonseca said Monday that Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls “messed with the wrong person” when deputies arrested her Thursday on an old, unrelated warrant for fraud.

Nehls posted a photo of the truck on Facebook on Wednesday in an effort to identify the driver after receiving complaints. Nehls initially considered a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge, but the local district attorney said he didn’t think it would be a prosecutable case.

Nehls said publicity about the truck brought the August warrant to his office’s attention. Fonseca was released from jail shortly after her arrest.

Fonseca said she won’t be intimidated and will continue standing up for her free-speech rights.