UPDATE: Fort Bend Owners of Anti-Trump Bumper Sticker Threaten Civil Rights Lawsuit, Sheriff Responds

Karen Fonseca, the owner of a profane anti-trump bumper sticker, is threatening a civil rights lawsuit against Fort Bend County after she was arrested. Fonseca’s lawyer alleges Fort Bend Sheriff Troy Nehls targeted Fonseca for political gain in an upcoming congressional race.

Fonseca was previously pulled over because of the sticker. Attorney Brian Middleton says those stops would have alerted Nehls to Fonseca before the sheriff targeted her online. Middleton believes Nehls then used a previously unprosecuted charge from 2014 to build political support for a congressional campaign.

“My understanding is that he intends to run against Pete Olsen, who is elected by a very conservative district,” Middleton said. “We’ll be looking to see if he or his campaign has done any polling on these issues which we think will buttress our argument.”

Middleton says he is currently building a civil rights case over the incident. A lawsuit has not yet been filed.

Fonseca has added a second sticker to her truck addressing sheriff Nehls using the same profane language she used against president Trump.

Sheriff Nehls said in a statement sent out on Monday afternoon that “in the beginning of this incident, I was hopeful that the person driving around with an obscenity for full view of all (including children) would be reasonable and would be willing to talk about coming to an agreed solution that satisfied her 1st Amendment rights while respecting the rights of parents and others offended by this display of an obscenity.”

“Having heard her talk in the public since the beginning of this,” Nehls’ statement added “I am now quite aware that no such hope for a calm and reasonable discussion exists with her. This is sad and I hope that in the end she can come to see that just because citizens may have the legal right to do something, it does not always make it the right thing to do.”